Parliament session begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting continues in the Parliament of Armenia on June 3.

A number of issues are included in today’s session agenda.

The lawmakers will continue debating the bill on making amendment in the Tax Code proposed by the Prosperous Armenia party.

Several bills, which were discussed during the previous session, will be put up to voting.

The presentation of the annual report of the activity of the Central Bank is also included in the session agenda.

