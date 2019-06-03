Trump demands Russia and Iran to stop bombing Idlib

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has demanded Russia, Syria and Iran to stop bombing the Idlib Province in Syria, after “hearing word” that they are doing so.

Trump tweeted: “Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians. The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!”

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing to the United Kingdom, Trump said: “I don’t like what’s happening in Syria’s Idlib. They are indiscriminately killing many, many peaceful civilians”.

The situation in Idlib escalated in early May, and militants have launched mass attacks at governmental forces since May 21.

