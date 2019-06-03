Record heat expected in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. A record high temperature is expected in Yerevan Wednesday and Thursday, according to Head of the Meteorological Service Gagik Surenyan.
Surenyan said on Facebook temperature in the Ararat Plain and Yerevan will reach +38 – 39 °C from June 5 to June 6, something he described as historic.
“This kind of temperature has never been recorded in the first ten days of June in Ararat plain and Yerevan during our entire meteorological history”, he wrote on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
