ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-chairs refer to Artsakh’s full involvement in peace talks

OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs present concrete steps for NK conflict settlement

Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting

Czech Republic completes ratification process of Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenia and China sign visa waiver, extradition treaty during FM Wang Yi’s Yerevan visit

Venice Commission ready to support decisive reforms in Armenia’s judicial system - Gianni Buquicchio’s letter to Pashinyan

Armenian PM proposes CoE not to assist, but to be engaged in process of judicial reforms

Armenian PM receives CSTO Secretary General candidate

Over 33,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria

President, PM visit Sardarapat Memorial to honor Republic Day

9.2% growth in economic activity index registered in Armenia in April 2019

Pashinyan touches upon economic indicators at Cabinet meeting

President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers

PM Pashinyan relieves from posts a number of deputy ministers

Armenian parliament sets up investigative committee to examine details of April war of 2016

Parliament adopts a number of bills submitted by government

Armenia sets better military service options for volunteers

Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview

Government should provide such conditions and atmosphere as may create labor incentives and encourage people to work – PM

Fitch affirms City of Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive

My Step foundation raises over 1 million USD funds based on meetings held in US

City of Smile charity foundation raises 600.000 USD funds during meetings in US

Presidential Palace hosts kids on International Children’s Day

Children from Choratan border village are in Italy again - “Armonia Armenia” dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary

Off-duty Yerevan cop saves 8-year-old child from drowning

Putin signs executive order on naming Simferopol airport after Hovhannes Aivazovsky

Former Armenian weightlifter honored by Amsterdam Mayor for thwarting armed attempted robbery

FC Ararat-Armenia becomes new champion of Armenia

Draws reveal groups for Armenia UEFA U19