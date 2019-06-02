ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-chairs refer to Artsakh’s full involvement in peace talks
OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs present concrete steps for NK conflict settlement
Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
Czech Republic completes ratification process of Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenia and China sign visa waiver, extradition treaty during FM Wang Yi’s Yerevan visit
Venice Commission ready to support decisive reforms in Armenia’s judicial system - Gianni Buquicchio’s letter to Pashinyan
Armenian PM proposes CoE not to assist, but to be engaged in process of judicial reforms
Armenian PM receives CSTO Secretary General candidate
Over 33,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
President, PM visit Sardarapat Memorial to honor Republic Day
9.2% growth in economic activity index registered in Armenia in April 2019
Pashinyan touches upon economic indicators at Cabinet meeting
President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers
PM Pashinyan relieves from posts a number of deputy ministers
Armenian parliament sets up investigative committee to examine details of April war of 2016
Parliament adopts a number of bills submitted by government
Armenia sets better military service options for volunteers
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
Government should provide such conditions and atmosphere as may create labor incentives and encourage people to work – PM
Fitch affirms City of Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive
My Step foundation raises over 1 million USD funds based on meetings held in US
City of Smile charity foundation raises 600.000 USD funds during meetings in US
Presidential Palace hosts kids on International Children’s Day
Children from Choratan border village are in Italy again - “Armonia Armenia” dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary
Off-duty Yerevan cop saves 8-year-old child from drowning
Putin signs executive order on naming Simferopol airport after Hovhannes Aivazovsky
Former Armenian weightlifter honored by Amsterdam Mayor for thwarting armed attempted robbery
FC Ararat-Armenia becomes new champion of Armenia
Draws reveal groups for Armenia UEFA U19