International Children’s Day celebrated in Orran Benevolent NGO

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and the kids of the Orran (Haven) Benevolent NGO center celebrated the International Children’s Day on June 1.

Ombudsman Tatoyan told reporters that June 1 is very important day, adding that everything must be done for the children to grow up in happy families and have a careless childhood.

“As a human rights defender I want to state that such events are very important for the children’s psychological state”, he said.

Founder of the Orran Benevolent NGO Armine Hovannisian said the social problems of families greatly affect the psychology of children. “We must do everything for this social burden not to be put on them. Children’s concerns should be their studies, as well as their friends and games”, she said.

Orran, meaning "haven" in Armenian, was established in downtown Yerevan in April 2000. The center started with 16 children, but within six months, it had grown to embrace more than 26 at-risk elderly and 40 socially vulnerable children, some of whom were orphans. In 2009, another Orran center was established in the city of Vanadzor named after its major benefactors Krikor and Anna Krikorian. The number of our beneficiaries keeps increasing. Today, we have 100 elderly and 230 children, with ages ranging from five to sixteen years.

