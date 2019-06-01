President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on appointing ministers of new ministries which were formed as a result of the government’s structural changes.
According to the President’s decree, Erik Grigoryan has been relieved from the position of nature protection minister and appointed minister of environment.
Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed minister of economy.
Arayik Harutyunyan has been appointed minister of education, science, culture and sport, being relieved from the position of minister of education and science.
Suren Papikyan has been appointed minister of territorial administration and infrastructures.
Hakob Arshakyan has been appointed minister of high technological industry, being relieved from the positon of minister of transport, communication and IT.
Following the legislative changes the government of Armenia consists of the following ministries:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of environment
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Ministry of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technological industry
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan