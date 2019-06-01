President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on appointing ministers of new ministries which were formed as a result of the government’s structural changes.

According to the President’s decree, Erik Grigoryan has been relieved from the position of nature protection minister and appointed minister of environment.

Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed minister of economy.

Arayik Harutyunyan has been appointed minister of education, science, culture and sport, being relieved from the position of minister of education and science.

Suren Papikyan has been appointed minister of territorial administration and infrastructures.

Hakob Arshakyan has been appointed minister of high technological industry, being relieved from the positon of minister of transport, communication and IT.

Following the legislative changes the government of Armenia consists of the following ministries:

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of defense

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of justice

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of education, science and culture

Ministry of environment

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of finance

Ministry of economy

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technological industry

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan