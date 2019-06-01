President Sarkissian congratulates Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on June 1 telephoned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate on his birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The President wished Pashinyan happiness and success in his responsible work.

On the occasion of his birthday PM Pashinyan receives congratulations and wishes from the leaders of foreign states, representatives of international organizations, public and private sector, as well as individuals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan