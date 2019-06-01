Presidential Palace hosts kids on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. On June 1, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day, the Armenian Presidential Palace opened its gates for children and their parents.

A number of events and celebrations are taking place on the occasion of this Day.

Organizer of the event, Director of the Children of Armenian Fund (COAF) Lusine Simonyan said today they are not going to talk about the issues relating to the protection of rights of children.

“Our goal today is to say in the Baghramyan 26, the Presidential Palace of Armenia that children live in Armenia, children are born here. Interacting with children in our daily work we are strengthening that belief, that power that we should bear the belief of that responsibility for the sake of children in order to create happy individuals and happy people”, Lusine Simonyan said.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan