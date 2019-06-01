Azerbaijani forces made nearly 220 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 26 to June 1 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 220 times by firing more than 3500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

It’s worth noting that 80 out of the aforementioned ceasefire violations occurred overnight May 31 during which the Azerbaijani side fired around 2350 shots, most of which from sniper rifles and large caliber weapons. As a result, on June 1, at 07:30, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sipan Melkonyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound.

Artsakh’s defense ministry extends support to the family of the soldier and announces at the same time that the provocation of the Azerbaijani side will not remain without a response, adding that the consequences will be painful.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan