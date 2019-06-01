Police Chief of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Police of Armenia Valery Osipyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Children’s Day on June 1, the Police told Armenpress.

“Today it is officially the international day of children. But unofficially, every day, every hour and every minute belongs to them.

Children are not only our future, but also the present, and at any moment everything is being done for the children.

We not only build the country where our kids will be happy, but also measure our daily work, behavior and goals with the assessment of children. And the one is happy who receives such an appreciation.

I congratulate the children on this brightest and sunny holiday. I also congratulate all parents and grandparents”, the Police Chief said in the message, wishing all the best to all kids.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan