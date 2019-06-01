Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June

Armenian PM, Russian President hold phone talk


YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 1 telephoned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate on his birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the telephone conversation the officials discussed the future actions of the cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats.

