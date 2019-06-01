Russian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the latter’s birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the Russian government and personally myself, I congratulate you on your birthday.

I would like to highlight your constant attention to the issues on developing the friendship, partnership and allied relations between Russia and Armenia. The commercial and investment cooperation is being strengthened, the joint projects in energy, industry, infrastructures, science and culture are being successfully implemented. The integration partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union is being deepened.

I am confident that the active inter-governmental work will contribute to further expanding the practical cooperation and promoting new mutually beneficial initiatives in various areas. This is in full accordance with the long-term interests of our countries.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I wish you good health, welfare and success in your responsible activities”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan