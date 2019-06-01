Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I cordially wish you good health, happiness, welfare and success in the state activity.

I would like to reaffirm the readiness to continue the constructive dialogue and joint work aimed at developing the allied relations between Russia and Armenia, as well as the mutual partnership within the frameworks of the Eurasian integration processes”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan