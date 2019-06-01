Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June

“Long Live our children who live and will live in free and happy Armenia” – PM


YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended congratulations on the International Children’s Day on June 1.

“Long live our children who live and will live in a free and happy Armenia”, the PM said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




