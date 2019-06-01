Armenian PM’s spouse extends congratulations on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, addressed a congratulatory message on the International Children’s Day, her Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear children and respectful parents,

I sincerely congratulate you on perhaps the brightest holiday of the world – the International Children’s Day. Every adult wants to do the utmost for your childhood to be healthy, careless and safe so that all of you can get a full education and have an opportunity to fulfill your most courageous dreams.

I wish you to live in an inclusive society, be socially protected and be able to use your right to education.

There shouldn’t be cases of violence against children in our society, the sex-selective abortions should be rejected by all layers of the public. Unfortunately, we still have a lot of work to do in terms of these issues. Although the number of sex-selective abortions has decreased in Armenia, but this is still a problematic issue in the country. According to the research of Armenia’s demographic and health issues, 7 out of 10 children aged 1-14 have been subjected to psychological or physical punishment within 30 days prior to the research. These are very concerning statistical facts over which we need to work and change the reality, making it brighter, more positive and more dignified.

I also specifically want to congratulate the parents because you bear the mission of surrounding the kids with a family warmth, growing up a dignified generation.

Once again congratulations on this day. I wish you careless childhood, my little friends!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan