‘We reaffirm our duty to ensure the principle of best interest of each child’ – Ombudsman addresses message

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan addressed a message on the International Children’s Day on June 1, his Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear children,

I cordially congratulate you on the International Children’s Day.

Today we not only celebrate the international day of children, but once again reaffirm our duty to ensure the principle of the best interest of each child and protect their rights.

Parents’ love and warmth, living and growing up in a caring family are essential for children’s happiness. It is necessary to provide conditions for these fundamental values so that a child grows up in a healthy and happy family.

Our task is to ensure the children’s healthy, safe and happy childhood.

By protecting the rights of children we protect our future.

Dear kids, once again congratulations on this warm and beautiful day. I wish you health, happy childhood and bright future”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan