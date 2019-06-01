Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh told Armenpress that on June 1, at 07:30, soldier of the Defense Army Sipan Melkonyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side at a military unit located in the south-eastern (Martuni) direction of the Defense Army.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

