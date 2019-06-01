LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-19

LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $1788.50, copper price down by 1.21% to $5819.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $1799.50, nickel price down by 0.17% to $12070.00, tin price down by 0.53% to $18700.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2530.00, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $26742.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.