Official website of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The official website of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan - www.serzhsargsyan.am has been launched which presents the life and activity of the former president, the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia said on Facebook.

In the separate sections of the website there are archival photos and videos of war documented by operators which show Serzh Sargsyan’s participation in the Artsakh liberation war, the establishment of the Armenian Army, his state service in different responsible positions in the newly independent Armenia, his party activities after joining the Republican Party of Armenia and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan