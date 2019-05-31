Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Armenia records 9.9% rise of exports of goods in April


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS.  According to the National Statistical Service of Armenia, Armenia has recorded 9.9% growth of exports of goods in April 2019.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, according to the data of the State Revenue Committee, some types of the goods have recorded double digit rise of export.

