Czech Republic completes ratification process of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic has completed the ratification process of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

“According to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Czech Republic, Armenia-EU CEPA ratification process has been completed by the Czech Republic”, she wrote.

Armenia and the EU signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels on November 24, 2017. So fat the agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, and Slovakia. Armenia has also ratified the agreement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan