Armenian Assembly NGO sums up results of 1st year of activities and presents programs for 2019-2020

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Assembly gathered to discuss first-year efforts and announced plans for 2019-2020, ARMENPRESS was informed from Armenian Assembly NGO.

With the participation and support of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Russia, as well as the Russian and Novo-Nakhichevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, from May 27 to June 1, 2019, the Armenian Assembly is hosting Days of Armenian Culture in Moscow.

On May 28, the important day that marks the establishment of the First Armenian Republic, the Presidium of the Public Council of the Armenian Assembly held a meeting where the results of first-year efforts were presented, including cultural, educational projects, as well as those in the spheres of tourism and IT. The meeting of the Presidium of the Public Council became a part of the Days of Armenian Culture, the purpose of which is to popularize the culture and traditions of Armenia and to present the results of the Armenian Assembly's efforts.

During the meeting, members of the Presidium of the Public Council discussed the status of current projects of the Armenian Assembly, dates and phases of their implementation, and also reviewed the initiatives planned for 2019.



The culmination of Days of Armenian Culture was the first gastronomic evening GOURMET FEST with the participation of chefs of Michelin Star restaurants - Karen Torosyan (Bozar Restaurant, Brussels, Belgium) and Stefano Ciotti (Nostrano Restaurant, Pesaro, Italy), as well as chef cooks of leading restaurants in Armenia (Chinar, The Club, Mayrig, Lavash) and chef cook Narek Avagyan from Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow.



The result of their joint efforts was the creation of a menu that represents a unique fusion of Armenian traditional and haute cuisines, based on the use of Armenian ingredients and techniques of European cuisine.

The evening also announced the launch of a new public project, GOURMET FEST, that will kick off in Yerevan this fall with expected partners MasterCard and VTB Armenia.

The Armenian Assembly brings together successful and competent representatives of the Diaspora, who are experts in their field and possess valuable knowledge, experience, and are able to contribute to the implementation of the goals and objectives of the organization.



The Armenian Assembly realized more than ten various and quite important projects in 2018-2019 among them are development of the unique platform for a single church portal that will combine dioceses, churches, educational institutions, as well as will spread church news and events in Diaspora; the launch of the travel portal Armenia Guide, that aims to bring together representatives of the tourism sector of Armenia within a single platform for the development of tourism in Armenia; establishment of regional educational centers in the fields of IT, tourism and lifestyle-management in cooperation with the UN in Armenia.



Armenian Assembly is a non-governmental organization supporting and implementing social-entrepreneurship projects in the spheres of culture, education, tourism, innovative technologies and science in Armenia and in the Diaspora. During the first year of its establishment, Armenian Assembly has implemented launches and support of cultural, educational, enlightenment, touristic and other projects.