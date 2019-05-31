Mher Grigoryan participates in regular session of CIS Council of Heads of Government

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan participated in the regular session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat on May 31.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the future development of the CIS as well as the improvement of the legal base of the organization were on the agenda of the session. The delegations of the member countries discussed the cooperation opportunities in the sphere of innovations and the partnership between the customs bodies.

Based on the discussions, a dozen of documents were signed.

