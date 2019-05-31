Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-19
YEREVAN, 31 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 480.10 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 535.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.85 drams to 603.92 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 17.81 drams to 19772.2 drams. Silver price up by 0.31 drams to 222.27 drams. Platinum price down by 81.53 drams to 12209.54 drams.
