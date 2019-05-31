Armenian parliament debates gambling restrictions

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is debating proposed restrictions on bookmaking activities in the country.

A bill co-authored by Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan and MP Sipan Pashinyan from the ruling My Step Alliance and opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan from Prosperous Armenia party suggests amending the current law on gambling and allowing bookmakers to operate only in four cities – Tsakhkadzor, Jermuk, Sevan and Meghri.

According to Simonyan, the purpose is to minimize possible gambling addiction.

He said the proposed locations have been chosen in terms of tourism and leisure: Tsakhkadzor, Sevam and Jermuk are the most popular tourism destinations in Armenia, while Meghri was chosen as a border town.

The bill also provisions age restrictions, as well as minimization of the possibility of cash transcations.

SImonyan said the government has approved the bill and damages to the budget will be insignificant.

If passed, the law will be effective from 2020 November.

The law, however, will not cover the automated bookmaking devices that are located at gas stations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan