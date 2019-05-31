Military hosts celebrations for kids ahead of Children’s Day

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of Children’s Day, the Armenian military organized a celebration at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yerevan on May 31st.

Children of soldiers, family members of fallen troops and many others had were invited to the Ministry of Defense for the event.

Minister Davit Tonoyan was personally hosting the children.

The most memorable part of the day was the inauguration of a symbolic monument called “Family”. The monument comprised of three crosses – symbolizing parents and a child – was inaugurated by very special guests: Hamest Nersisyan, the mother of the legendary captain Armenak Urfanyan, who died during fierce battles in the April 2016 Four-Day War when he sacrificed himself to stop an enemy offensive, Hovhannes - the grandson of legendary military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, and the sculptor himself – Varazdat Hambardzumyan.

Armenia celebrates June 1st as The Day of Protection of Children Rights.

