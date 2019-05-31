Brand new statue in Yerevan was damaged accidentally by playing child, police say

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Around three weeks after the inauguration of a new park in downtown Yerevan, locals were angered to learn that one of the bronze statues in the venue has been damaged in what initially appeared to be an act of vandalism.

A nameless bronze statue of a little boy playing with a paper boat had its arm broken. This was publicized to an extent that the news made its way up to the highest level – the Cabinet meeting.

On May 30th, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself spoke about the incident, calling upon law enforcement agencies to find out the circumstances of how the brand new statue got damaged.

But turns out there is nothing Ill-intentioned in how the statue’s arm got broken.

The Yerevan Police Department today said in a statement that they’ve investigated the incident and found out that the bronze statue was damaged unintentionally.

It said they’ve examined CCTV footage from the area and revealed that many children were regularly playing in the area and one of them accidentally caused the damage.

Vardanyan Family Charitable Foundation, the organization which built and donated the park to Yerevan, in turn had earlier said that the statue was broken accidentally by a visitor. The statue is currently under restoration.

