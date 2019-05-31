Artsakh FM receives delegation led by Foreign Minister of Abkhazia

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian on May 21 received the delegation of the Republic of Abkhazia led by Foreign Minister Daur Kove, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

The delegation, which also included Advisor to the President of the Republic of Abkhazia Valery Mayromyan and Head of the Armenian Community of Abkhazia Galust Trapizonyan, arrived in Stepanakert to attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 European Football Championship under the auspices of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA).

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of such events in establishing and strengthening friendly relations between states and peoples.

The European Football Championship-2019 under the auspices of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA) will be held in Artsakh from 1 to 10 June. Eight teams, including the national team of Abkhazia, will participate in the Championship.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan