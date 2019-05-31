Putin signs executive order on naming Simferopol airport after Hovhannes Aivazovsky

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order according to which the Simferopol airport has been named after world-renowned painter Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, RIA Novosti reported.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky was a Russian-Armenian painter who is considered one of the greatest masters of marine art.