Over 33,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian de-miners, who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission, have cleared 33.400 square meters of territory during the technical exploration and clearing operations from February 19 to May 30, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Facebook.

The Armenian doctors have provided surgical care to 394 patients in Syria. There are many children among the citizens who received medical care.

“The Syrian residents regularly thank the Armenian specialists for this important mission, calling it as a brotherly support. The humanitarian mission continues”, the statement said.

