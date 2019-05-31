President of Artsakh meets with President of Republic of South Ossetia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on May 31met with Anatoly Bibilov, President of the Republic of South Ossetia-State of Alania, who has arrived in Artsakh within the framework of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) European Football Cup, the Artsakh presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wide range of issues related to the bilateral relationship and regional developments was on the discussion agenda.

Both sides highlighted the need of expanding and deepening ties between the two countries on a consistent basis and implementing various joint projects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan