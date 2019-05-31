Anti-Soros protesters block Open Society Foundations Armenia office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. A movement called VETO is staging protests outside the Yerevan office of Open Society Foundations Armenia. The demonstrators want the Open Society Foundations to close its office in Armenia.

Narek Malyan, an activist who is a co-founder of VETO, told reporters that he plans to continue the protest until he gets “imprisoned”.

“I intend to stay here as long as I haven’t been imprisoned. VETO movement is currently holding political consultations with political forces with the agenda of banning the activities of Open Society Foundations [in Armenia],” Malyan said.

The protesters numbering around two dozen have blocked the entrance of the office.

Open Society Foundations is founded and chaired by George Soros.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan