Hungary boat crash: Captain of vessel arrested

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The captain of a vessel that collided with a small tour boat on the Danube in Budapest, resulting in at least seven deaths, has been arrested, police say, BBC reported.

The 64-year-old Ukrainian national was held as a suspect over reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic leading to mass casualties.

The boat carrying South Korean tourists sank seven seconds after the collision during a rainstorm on May 29.

Hopes have faded that any of the 21 people missing will be found alive.

Thirty South Korean tourists and three tour guides, as well as two Hungarian crew, were on board the Hableany.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the collision.