Two Gyumri City Hall officials arrested in suspicion of bribery

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Shirak Regional Department of the National Security Service has arrested two local officials in suspicion of bribery.

The suspects are officials of the Gyumri City Hall, who have allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from a local citizen in order to cover up an illegal construction. One of the suspects is the Head of the Staff Department of the City Hall.

Both officials have been taken into custody amid an investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan