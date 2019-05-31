Artsakh’s artillery, tank units deliver “excellent” performance in unannounced drills

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military has held unannounced and surprise drills at several tank and artillery bases overnight May 30-31.

The units were brought to a high level of combat readiness.

According to a news release from the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the troops delivered an excellent performance and even surpassed the defined normative.

Drills were also held in mountainous and unfamiliar for the troops terrains.

“The exercises held at nighttime and in completely unfamiliar terrain once again proved that the Defense Army units are capable to operate in any hour of the day in any terrain and in any situation, and in all cases achieve an excellent performance of the mission,” the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan