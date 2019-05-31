Draws reveal groups for Armenia UEFA U19
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Today the draws for the UEFA U19 Championship were held in Yerevan.
According to the results, the following two groups were formed: A. Armenia, Portugal, Italy, Spain; B. Czech Republic, Ireland, Norway, France.
The U19 championship will kick off July 14th in Yerevan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
