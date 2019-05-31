Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Draws reveal groups for Armenia UEFA U19


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Today the draws for the UEFA U19 Championship were held in Yerevan.

According to the results, the following two groups were formed: A. Armenia, Portugal, Italy, Spain; B. Czech Republic, Ireland, Norway, France.

The U19 championship will kick off July 14th in Yerevan.

