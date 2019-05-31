CIS Heads of Government to meet in Moscow in October

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government will take place in October in Moscow, Russia, the Organization’s Executive Committee President-Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said.

He said they decided to hold the meeting on October 25 in Moscow at the recommendation of Russia.

Turkmenistan will chair the meeting as it holds the 2019 presidency at the CIS.

