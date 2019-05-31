Police Chief Osipyan participates in Uzbekistan CIS Interior Ministerial meeting
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Police Chief Colonel Valery Osipyan is participating at the CIS Interior Ministerial Council session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The meeting will discuss the strengthening of cooperation between CIS law enforcement agencies, the press service of the national police force said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
