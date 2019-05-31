Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Police Chief Osipyan participates in Uzbekistan CIS Interior Ministerial meeting


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Police Chief Colonel Valery Osipyan is participating at the CIS Interior Ministerial Council session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The meeting will discuss the strengthening of cooperation between CIS law enforcement agencies, the press service of the national police force said.

