Turkmenistan’s President invites CIS states to take part in Caspian Economic Forum

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the delegations of all CIS states to take part in the Caspian Economic Forum which will take place on August 12, 2019, in the city of Turkmenbashi, RIA Novosti reports.

“We expect that a serious and substantive talk on the cooperation prospects in the Caspian region will be held during the upcoming forum…Taking this chance I invite the delegations of all CIS countries to participate in the Forum”, the Turkmen President said at the session of the CIS Council of heads of government in Ashgabat.

