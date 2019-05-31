Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

President Sarkissian takes two-day vacation


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left for vacation for two days, his Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




