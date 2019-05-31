Armenia sets better military service options for volunteers

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers today approved at first hearing a bill submitted by the government on creating better options for volunteer contract service in the military.

The bill was voted in favor by 95 lawmakers.

Speaker Mirzoyan said that second and final hearing will take place within 24 hours since the committee on defense and security affairs has recommended a special procedure for it.

If passed, the eligible age threshold for signing up for military service in the I Have The Honor service option will become 45 from the current 36.

In addition, the minimal service term will be lowered from 3 to 2 years.

All male citizens who study at vocational educational institutions who are subject to military conscription will be given deferments by the law.

In the event of a conscript having an active-duty sibling, the former will be entitled to serve in the same location if desired.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan