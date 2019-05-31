Armenia’s deputy PM, President of Turkmenistan discuss re-launching Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flights

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is in Turkmenistan on a working visit, met with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat on May 30, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting they highlighted the recent dynamics of the Armenian-Turkmen inter-state cooperation and the intensification of mutual visits, boosting the commercial partnership and humanitarian-cultural ties.

Deputy PM Grigoryan and the President of Turkmenistan praised the fact that in 2018 compared to 2017 the trade turnover between the two countries doubled, reaching 31 million USD. The officials also touched upon issues relating to deepening the cooperation in tourism and agriculture sectors, re-launching the Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flights.

They also discussed expanding the partnership in energy sector both at bilateral and multilateral formats.

