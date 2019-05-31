LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-19
LONDON, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.39% to $1797.00, copper price down by 1.51% to $5890.00, lead price down by 0.82% to $1810.00, nickel price down by 1.31% to $12090.00, tin price down by 2.39% to $18800.00, zinc price down by 1.65% to $2532.00, molybdenum price stood at $26632.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 09:02 Number of Chinese tourists visiting Armenia significantly grows
- 08:59 European Stocks - 30-05-19
- 08:58 US stocks up - 30-05-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-19
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-05-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 30-05-19
- 05.30-21:00 OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs present concrete steps for NK conflict settlement
- 05.30-20:30 Presentation on Armenia’s SMEs at the headquarters of the BSEC Organization
- 05.30-20:00 Photo-exhibition on Armenia’s velvet revolution opened at UN
- 05.30-19:47 PM Pashinyan relieves from posts a number of deputy ministers (edited)
- 05.30-18:22 We are interested in developing cooperation with friendly France – PM Pashinyan receives delegation of Bouches-du-Rhône department
- 05.30-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-19
- 05.30-17:48 Asian Stocks - 30-05-19
- 05.30-17:42 Armenian minister of education and science to visit Georgia
- 05.30-16:59 Children from borderline Choratan վillage are in Italy again - “Armonia Armenia” Armonia dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary.
- 05.30-16:42 President Sarkissian meets with healthcare minister
- 05.30-16:37 Yerevan State University installs interim rector
- 05.30-16:26 President of Artsakh receives delegation of Heritage party
- 05.30-16:14 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report
- 05.30-15:35 Road leading to Sevan Peninsula to be renovated ahead of tourism season
- 05.30-15:15 Ukraine’s parliament refuses to dismiss government
- 05.30-15:11 Education and Science Minister wants vetting also for former, incumbent Cabinet members
- 05.30-14:53 Government donates apartments to 26 families in Armavir city
- 05.30-14:13 President Sarkissian receives delegation of World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games
- 05.30-14:06 1st gastronomical experiment GOURMET FEST held at Moscow’s Assunta Madre Restaurant
- 05.30-14:02 Malaysian PM proposes to create common East Asia currency
- 05.30-13:52 NSS internal investigation into alleged destruction of confidential materials underway
- 05.30-13:47 NSS chief comments on his deputy’s resignation
- 05.30-13:23 Off-duty Yerevan cop saves 8-year-old child from drowning
- 05.30-12:42 Government holds last 17-member Cabinet meeting amid structural changes
- 05.30-12:34 PM Pashinyan urges Cabinet members to cooperate with media, introduce the changes to public
- 05.30-12:05 Sculptures from Aznavour’s personal collection to be auctioned
- 05.30-11:57 Armenia raises wages in military
- 05.30-11:49 Economic development taking place with positive and optimistic dynamics: Pashinyan releases data
- 05.30-11:31 S7 airlines Moscow-Yakutsk flight makes emergency landing as Armenian passenger falls ill
09:07, 05.24.2019
Viewed 3237 times Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
20:07, 05.29.2019
Viewed 2114 times Don’t allow this anti-Armenian racism to win – CNN broadcaster calls on ARSENAL fans to wear Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shirts
14:47, 05.24.2019
Viewed 2047 times "Scandal", "Completely unacceptable" - Mkhitaryan’s Baku problem enters British parliament as opposition slams Her Majesty’s Government, UEFA
12:13, 05.25.2019
Viewed 1657 times Mkhitaryan unable to go to Baku because of racist manifestations against Armenians in Azerbaijan – comment for CNN by Armenian MFA
17:31, 05.26.2019
Viewed 1639 times Chinese FM expresses readiness to enhance partnership with Armenia at Pashinyan meeting in Yerevan