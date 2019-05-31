LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-19

LONDON, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.39% to $1797.00, copper price down by 1.51% to $5890.00, lead price down by 0.82% to $1810.00, nickel price down by 1.31% to $12090.00, tin price down by 2.39% to $18800.00, zinc price down by 1.65% to $2532.00, molybdenum price stood at $26632.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.