We are interested in developing cooperation with friendly France – PM Pashinyan receives delegation of Bouches-du-Rhône department

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on May 30 the delegation led by President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône Martine Vassal. Deputy Mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian was also present at the meeting. Bouches-du-Rhône is one of the largest departments of France, which encompasses 119 cities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guests, the PM noted that Armenia highlights cooperation with Bouches-du-Rhône department, which has a large Armenian community and where there are French-Armenians who are members of the departmental council.

“In Armenia France is assessed as one of the best friends of our country and people. We have strong historical links and we are interested in the development of cooperation with friendly France”, Pashinyan said.

The President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône thanked PM Pashinyan for the reception, noting that they are glad to visit Armenia for the 4th time. Speaking about joint projects and the cardiac hospital opened in Goris city of Armenia, Martine Vassal expressed satisfaction over the cooperation with Armenia. “We have quite close ties with Armenia and plan to deepen them. The French-Armenian community enjoys great respect and is actively involved in the development of various spheres”, she said.

The interlocutors discussed the opportunities for expanding economic relations. The PM presented the reforms aimed at fighting monopolies and creating equal and fair opportunities for competition, noting that positive economic tendencies have already been recorded and a favorable atmosphere for investments has been created. According to Nikol Pashinyan, a number of French companies are effectively operating in Armenia, and the Armenian Government is interested in the expansion of the French business in Armenia, which will not only develop economic relations between the countries, but will also bring a new entrepreneurial culture to Armenia.

Martine Vassal promised to convey Pashinyan’s message regarding business opportunities of Armenia to the business circles of Bouches-du-Rhône.

The sides touched upon France's important role in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and condemnation of its denial. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the decision of French President Emanuel Macron to declare April 24 as the national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide has received a great response in Armenia and the Armenian people worldwide and Armenians are grateful to France for accepting and sheltering Armenians who survived the Genocide, and for creating conditions for preservation and development of identity and culture.

