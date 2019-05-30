Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-19


YEREVAN, 30 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 480.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.74 drams to 535.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 606.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 49.27 drams to 19790.01 drams. Silver price down by 1.65 drams to 221.96 drams. Platinum price down by 125.08 drams to 12291.07 drams.




