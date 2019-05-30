Children from borderline Choratan վillage are in Italy again - “Armonia Armenia” Armonia dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary.  

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The pupils of the "Mekhitar" Youth Center of Choratan were in Italy on May 19-27. They traveled to Scandicci (community in Florence) of Italy to participate in the events aimed at commemorating the Armenian Genocide by invitation of “La Malagraia” organization. The event titled "Armonia Armenia" was held at the well-known theater of the Milano Vercelli Theater in Scandicci and in the crowded hall. The community leadership and representatives of different Italian cities, cultural figures, lecturers and other guests were present. The head of Armenian delegation and "Mkhitar" Youth Center Edgar Kalantaryan told ARMENPRESS that the pupils of the Spinelli School in Scandicci create a new bridge between Armenian and Italian cultures by their participation, especially translating Armenian speeches.

"Mekhitar" Youth Center is unique in Tavush province and with its two decades of existence made the community of Chorotan most livelier and cheerful: various events and reciprocal visits are organized in the center regularly. During the years, "Mekhitar" Youth Center has acquired new friends and partners, both in Armenia and abroad. Since 2013 a strong intercultural cooperation was established between the Center and the Italian “La Melagran” organization and within this framework, reciprocal visits take place each year, "said Edgar Kalantaryan. He noted also that during these years the effective collaboration between the two organizations created basis for establishing institutional ties. The evidence of such institutional ties will be the planned visit of Mr. Sandro Fallani, the mayor of Scandicci to Chorathan.

In the last events in Scandicci Edgar Kalantaryan in his speech touched upon the cooperation between Choratan and Scandicci. "The idea of this important partnership has come from a good friendship that has grown up over the years to build a bridge between Choratan and Scandicci, which is another step linking nations of two ancient cultures.

The goal of culture is the recognition of the world, its discovery of truth and its support for its survival on the earth. Likewise, it is also a way of recognizing different peoples and nations, understanding the patterns, recognition of love, kindness and beauty. Armenia and Italy have their unique cultural roots, spiritual and material values, but culture shouldn’t be isolated, no matter how unique it is. If any of them is isolated, than it will never develop. This is the main purpose for which we have overcome many kilometers, trying to illustrate Armenian culture and at the same time recognizing and taking something new " he said.

"Intolerance towards the values of other civilization, damage and destruction of cultural or religious heritage must be strongly condemned by the international community. The first genocide of the 20th century began with the arrest and murder of Armenian intellectuals and cultural figures", said Edgar Kalantaryan. He also mentioned that the cultural cooperation established over the centuries is the greatest wealth for both countries. Its brilliant example is the patriotic activity of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Italy, founded by Mekhitar of Sebaste in the 18th century in Venice. Thereby the Congregation’s activity Armenian culture revived throughout Europe and by creating a unique harmony between Armenian and Italian societies and ancient cultures that we continue to promote and implement with such initiatives.

As part of its mission, Mekhitarian Center in Armenia has been conducting educational and cultural activities for almost two decades in the border village of Choratan, Tavush Province. Since 2001, the “Mekhitar” youth center in Choratan has become the only place for entertainment for youth and children in the community. After school classes they attend the center to gain many skills and abilities without any fee. They train their computer skills, dance, sing, weave carpets. There are also classes of chess, embroidery, painting, music and gymnastics. These daily activities allow community children and youth to recognize and reassess traditional Armenian values, handicraft and culture in general. Mekhitarian Center’s main goal is to develop education and culture in Armenia as the most important factors of the modern era, promoting a creation of more literate, patriotic and culturally society.