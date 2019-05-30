President Sarkissian meets with healthcare minister

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan today has been hosted by President Armen Sarkissian at the Presidential Palace, the minister said on Facebook.

“I and President Armen Sarkissian talked about a very important issue the details of which will be released tomorrow in the evening”, the healthcare minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan