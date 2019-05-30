Yerevan State University installs interim rector

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. A week after Aram Simonyan resigned as Rector of Yerevan State University, the Board of Trustees convened a meeting on May 30 to elect an interim rector, and Gegham Gevorgyan was installed in the position with 21 votes in favor.

An interim chief must be in office in order for the 32-seat Board of Trustees to be able to further elect a rector.

“I urge us all to work for the development of the university. When will the election take place, who will be elected? These are secondary issues. Let us all develop the university,” Gevorgyan told the board.

Professor Gegham Gevorgyan, a former Vice Rector of the university, is an academician at the National Academy of Sciences.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan