President of Artsakh receives delegation of Heritage party

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 30 received the delegation of Heritage party led by chairman of the Board Andranik Grigoryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Bako Sahakyan attached importance to the meetings and discussions with Armenia’s parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, stating that they are being held on regular basis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan