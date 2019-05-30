Road leading to Sevan Peninsula to be renovated ahead of tourism season

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved an upcoming renovation of the road leading to the Sevan Peninsula.

Deputy Minister of Transportation, Communication and IT Bagrat Badalyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the asphalt layer is worn out in the area and given the fact that soon the tourism season will begin they want to reconstruct it.

The Sevan Peninsula is a major tourism attraction for visitors of Lake Sevan.

The restoration works will be completed within one month.

